Image credit: Nia Jax on Instagram
Nia Jax Shares Bloody Wounds After SmackDown, Superstars React

by Thomas Lowson

Nia Jax didn’t leave the May 16, edition of WWE SmackDown as WWE Women’s Champion, but she did leave with a nasty facial laceration. On Instagram, Jax shared the aftermath from the match, boldly declaring that “Nobody makes me bleed my own blood.”

Jax’s post sparked a series of reactions with Zelina Vega commenting “Dayum!” while WWE NXT Superstar Lola Vice shared that Jax was “still cute tho.” Taking to X, Naomi saw the funny side of Jax being busted open.

Jax was busted open when her head collided with a steel chair, a weapon that Naomi had introduced into the match. With Stratton retaining the title, Jax will now have to find a new way to earn a shot at the gold she lost in January 2025.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

