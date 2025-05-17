Nia Jax Shares Bloody Wounds After SmackDown, Superstars React

Nia Jax didn’t leave the May 16, edition of WWE SmackDown as WWE Women’s Champion, but she did leave with a nasty facial laceration. On Instagram, Jax shared the aftermath from the match, boldly declaring that “Nobody makes me bleed my own blood.”

Jax’s post sparked a series of reactions with Zelina Vega commenting “Dayum!” while WWE NXT Superstar Lola Vice shared that Jax was “still cute tho.” Taking to X, Naomi saw the funny side of Jax being busted open.

.@LinaFanene I thought Samoans had hard heads? Yo head busted open like a can of biscuits hahahahhahahahaaaaaaaa ?? #SmackDown — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) May 17, 2025

Jax was busted open when her head collided with a steel chair, a weapon that Naomi had introduced into the match. With Stratton retaining the title, Jax will now have to find a new way to earn a shot at the gold she lost in January 2025.