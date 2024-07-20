Nia Jax On WWE Locker Room Culture: “We Have More Of A Support System”

2024 Queen of The Ring winner Nia Jax has shed light on how WWE locker room culture has changed over the years.

The WWE locker room is stacked with a plethora of talented wrestlers. Speaking on Battleground Podcast, Jax spoke about the change in WWE’s locker room culture. She drew a comparison of the current locker room environment to the past during her first run with the company. ‘The Irresistible Force’ feels that the talents previously focused on themselves but that has changed. They are now working towards a common goal with a team effort, something Jax is more familiar with.

Of late, the WWE Women’s locker room has been hailed for its supportive atmosphere. Jax, who is part of the SmackDown roster, has weighed in on the matter. She feels that there’s unity in the locker room. She said:

“So, the locker room culture, it’s constantly changing but I do find as though we have more of a support system for each other. I come from a team background. I’ve played sports my whole life and it’s always been like you’re only strong as your weakest link and I find as though, like previously, everybody took it more of a me, me, me sort of thing where it’s like, ‘I need to do this’ and now we’re like, ‘Well, we all need to come together to support so and so’ and, ‘We all need to come together’ so I think it’s more of a team, a group effort in the locker room I feel.”

She added:

“I also feel a lot of the creative and our producers are more just like, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing but make sure you realize, go have fun. Go enjoy what you’re doing.’ It’s not like to where it’s like, oh my gosh, I did this. I’m gonna have so many repercussions when I get backstage. It’s more of just, try something. If it doesn’t work out, figure it out. We’ll figure it out later. It’s a different kind of culture, a different kind of atmosphere… I feel as though there’s just more support and encouragement.”

Ever since Nia Jax has returned to the company, she has had quite a run. She has faced some top stars of the women’s division including Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley. She is now scheduled to challenge Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam next month.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Bayley and Nia Jax had a sit-down backstage promo segment. Their rivalry going strong and the champ even called out Jax for not having changed in the past 10 years. She even labeled her big, clumsy and reckless. The segment ended with Jax storming off abruptly in anger.