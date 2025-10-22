Nic Nemeth Believes Bron Breakker Is Ready For A Main Event Shot

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth believes that WWE’s Bron Breakker is more than ready for a full-time main event position, arguing that the company should “throw his ass in the deep end” and see if he can swim. The endorsement comes at a pivotal moment for Breakker, who just perpetrated one of the most shocking betrayals in recent WWE history by turning on his mentor, Seth Rollins, and aligning with Paul Heyman on Monday Night Raw.

The move has immediately thrust the former NXT Champion into the World Heavyweight Championship picture Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Nemeth advocated for WWE to pull the trigger on Breakker’s push now rather than waiting, dismissing the idea that a talent needs to wait until they are older to get a top spot.

“There’s one way to find out. Throw his ass in the deep end, and let’s go. Because if you’re getting behind somebody — a lot of people have been bringing up the last few years, and especially the last few weeks and months — if somebody’s ready, and they’re not 45, who the hell cares?”

Nemeth’s philosophy harkens back to a “sink or swim” mentality that was more common in previous eras of the wrestling business. He believes that the only way to truly know if a talent can handle the pressure of the main event is to put them in that position and give them a chance to succeed.

“Put them in the main event and give them a shot. Give them a chance. It used to be sink or swim. Why not do it now?”