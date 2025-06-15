Nick Aldis To Step In For Adam Pearce On Upcoming WWE Raw

The June 16, 2025, edition of WWE Raw will have a different feel to the show as Adam Pearce will not serve as the brand’s general manager for the evening. On X, Pearce shared that he’s on vacation and will not serve in his usual role. Instead, SmackDown’s General Manager Nick Aldis will be taking the reins as the show’s authority figure.

Even without Pearce, the upcoming show in Green Bay, Wisconsin proves to be huge. In his video, Pearce hyped up what fans can look forward to watching, including:

Bayley to address recent return and attack on Becky Lynch

Liv Morgan to address attack on WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

Liv Morgan Vs. Kairi Sane

Sheamus Vs. Rusev Vs. Bronson Reed Vs. Jey Uso (King of the Ring first-round match)

Asuka Vs. Stephanie Vaquer Vs. Ivy Nile Vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Queen of the Ring first-round match)

