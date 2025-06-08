Top WWE Executive Arranged R-Truth’s Money In The Bank Return [Report]

R-Truth’s WWE return did not come easy.

Triple H tried to suggest over the Money In The Bank post show that release and the surprise PPV return of the WWE star was a work. Truth’s son however, pretty much confirmed that it wasn’t the case.

Fightful Select provided some more details on how things unfolded since June 1, when the beloved WWE star originally announced his departure from the company. It was later confirmed that the officials had decided not to renew his deal, instead of firing him mid-contract.

Per the report, the backstage reaction to the news was not good. Many tears were shed over the news and Truth was flooded with phone calls and messages from his peers. One talent said that the wrestling veteran was let go ‘in a very cold and impersonal way’ with an office employee informing him of the news instead of someone from the top brass reaching out despite his long tenure with the promotion.

R-Truth, real name Ron Killings reportedly ignored many of WWE’s approaches during the week when the office realized the magnitude of the fan backlash and tried to backtrack on their decision. In the end, WWE President Nick Khan himself called the released star to work things out.

Previous reports had said that the company did not think Truth’s current salary was on par with how they were using him. They had offered him a pay cut for contract renewal which Killings had declined. The new deal that he has signed was apparently a ‘meeting halfway’ situation.

In regards to the notion that the whole thing was a work, a number of talents have repeated that it wasn’t planned. One wrestler noted that Ron ‘would never lie’ to them and would have instead asked them to not say anything if it was a storyline.

In light of Triple H’s comment about the situation, one veteran said that they can tell Hunter ‘doesn’t like the fans hijacking creative.’ Though a different talent noted that even The Game knows that ‘lying to or working the locker room is horrible taste.’

Stay tuned for more updates on R-Truth’s WWE future after his return.