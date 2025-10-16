Nick Khan Calls Saudi Arabia WrestleMania a “Natural Next Step” in WWE’s Global Evolution

World Wrestling Entertainment is making history by taking its flagship event, WrestleMania, to Saudi Arabia in 2027, marking the first time WrestleMania 43 will be held outside of the United States or Canada. WWE President Nick Khan discussed the landmark decision at the JOY Forum 2025 in Riyadh, emphasizing the company’s commitment to becoming a truly global brand.

A Natural Evolution for WWE

Speaking at the forum, Khan described the Saudi Arabia partnership as an organic progression for the company’s international strategy. “It was a natural next step for us,” Khan stated. “In WWE, we realized a number of years ago that we can’t simply pipe American product out globally and hope to be a global product. You actually have to have boots on the ground.”

This philosophy has already transformed WWE’s event calendar. According to Khan, approximately half of the company’s Premium Live Events now take place outside of the United States, reflecting a deliberate shift toward international engagement rather than simply broadcasting American content worldwide.

The move to Saudi Arabia follows another historic milestone: the Royal Rumble in January 2026 will also be held in Saudi Arabia, marking the first time that event has taken place outside North America.

Building on Strong Relationships

Khan emphasized that WWE’s decision-making process is fundamentally relationship-driven, particularly highlighting the company’s long-term partnership with Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

“WWE had received a number of different offers from entities outside of the US, and to me, as I try to help lead the company, it’s all about relationships,” he explained. Khan praised the partnership with Al-Sheikh as one built on mutual trust and direct collaboration.

The negotiations proved remarkably smooth. “When Turki expressed interest in having it here, we got together for a couple of different meetings, worked out the deal in short order, and had the good fortune of announcing it the day before Canelo-Crawford, our first fight together in Las Vegas,” Khan revealed. He described the process as respectful and productive, with both sides quickly finalizing the agreement.

A Star-Studded Spectacle in the Making

WWE is approaching this historic WrestleMania with significant confidence and ambition. “We’re excited. We think viewership is going to be strong. We think people will come to the Kingdom to see our show and we’re going to put on a spectacle,” Khan said, emphasizing the company’s commitment to delivering a spectacle-level show that will attract global fans to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi partners are reportedly pushing for the “most star-studded show ever,” with speculation about potential appearances or matches from legendary figures. Reports suggest that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is being heavily pursued for a main event role, potentially facing either Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns. Other legendary names like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin have also been discussed for the historic event.

Why 2027?

The timing of WrestleMania 43 holds special significance for Saudi Arabia. According to reports, WWE originally wanted to host the event in 2028, but Saudi Arabia pushed for 2027 to celebrate the 300-year anniversary of the founding of the first Saudi state, making the event part of a broader national celebration.

Nick Khan’s Leadership Vision

Under Khan’s leadership, WWE has experienced unprecedented global expansion and financial success. Since joining the company in 2020, Khan has been instrumental in negotiating major media deals and expanding WWE’s international footprint. His philosophy of prioritizing relationships and maintaining “boots on the ground” in key markets has proven successful, with the company regularly breaking attendance and revenue records.

The company’s optimism appears well-founded, given Saudi Arabia’s demonstrated enthusiasm for major sporting and entertainment events. The Kingdom has been actively pursuing high-profile international events as part of its Vision 2030 initiative to diversify its economy and establish itself as a global entertainment destination.

Looking Ahead

WrestleMania 43’s expansion to Saudi Arabia represents more than just a business deal—it signals WWE’s evolution from an American wrestling promotion to a global entertainment powerhouse. By prioritizing on-the-ground presence over simple content distribution, WWE is betting that authentic international engagement will build lasting connections with fans worldwide.

As the 2027 event approaches, all eyes will be on whether this bold move sets a new standard for how major entertainment properties expand their global footprint. With the Royal Rumble 2026 serving as a precursor to this historic WrestleMania, WWE and Saudi Arabia are poised to reshape the landscape of professional wrestling's biggest stages.