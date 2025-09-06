Nick Khan Reacts To Question About Crazy WWE Ticket Prices

Nick Khan was confronted about high ticket prices.

WWE has seen a massive increase in popularity in the last few years, with the promotion receiving more mainstream attention than ever and its stars being recognized and appreciated even outside of the usual wrestling circles.

The company has cashed in on this business opportunity big time, and they have been breaking all kinds of business records, including records for live gates in almost all markets in the past couple of years.

This change has come at a huge cost for longtime fans, however, as they have seen a steep increase in ticket prices in recent times. With WrestleMania 42 ticket packages going as high as $37,500 per person, more and more families have been finding themselves unable to attend shows together as they used to.

Nick Khan Reacts

So when a fan unexpectedly ran into WWE President Nick Khan at the Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios recently, he did not forget to mention the high-ticket prices.

The WWE executive responded by first joking about how he thinks the prices were actually too cheap. When the fan mentioned that they were a little too steep for him, Khan can be heard saying that he understood:

While Nick Khan reacted to the fan’s protest positively, the ticket prices are not expected to come down anytime soon. With the company’s sustained popularity and the new leadership, the TKO policy seems to be clear about prioritizing the revenue over the accessibility of fans.