Nick Khan Sells Millions of Dollars Worth of TKO Stock

by Thomas Lowson

Nick Khan has unloaded a number of TKO shares in a major change for the serving WWE President. A new SEC filing shows that Khan is selling 28,557 shares of TKO stock. The stock boasts an aggregate market value of $4,506,580.17. The filing notes, “The securities to be sold were acquired upon the vesting of restricted stock units during
the period of 07/20/2023 through 01/02/2025.”

Khan joined WWE in 2020 and has worked his way up the promotion in rapid fashion. Today, Khan is responsible for some of the company’s biggest financial decisions. Khan can also be found speaking about WWE and TKO at media events and sharing his pearls of wisdom about how to succeed in a high-octane business.

Khan isn’t the only name to part ways with some of their stock in TKO. In April 2024, Vince McMahon severed his ties to WWE by selling his remaining shares in TKO. The sale marked the end of McMahon’s association with WWE, a connection that had been forged over half-a-century earlier.

TKO’s stock is currently worth $161.68 per share on the stock market.

