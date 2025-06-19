Nick Khan Won’t Let The Loudest Online Dictate WWE Plans

Fans worldwide take to social media to share how they think WWE should be booked, but Nick Khan plans to stay true to his vision. During his in-depth conversation on What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, Khan shared his attitude to shutting out the noise online.

“It’s not real life. I try to keep my head down and work. If I’m doing something wrong, someone I trust will tell me. I’m not going to let someone with 14 followers decide how I feel about my day.“

While Khan won’t let fans online dictate the booking, that doesn’t mean he won’t listen. During the podcast, Khan made clear that he’s open to other opinions, but he won’t be swayed by just the loudest out there.

“We try to program for the universe—not the people who want to criticize you. That doesn’t mean we don’t care what people think, but it means we care more about everyone, not just the loudest voices.“

Khan’s attitude to social media isn’t reserved for him alone. During the podcast, he shared how Paul Levesque is someone who shared his philosophy, a philosophy that the pair have imparted on those who work under them.

“We train our creative team to ignore the noise. Trust the data. Trust your instincts. Don’t let Twitter or Reddit or whatever throw you off your game.“

Khan’s instincts have led to massive success for WWE as the company to boasts record profits. While Khan is ready to implement some ideas fans may have, he’s not going to drop all his plans for what someone online has to say.