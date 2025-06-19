Nick Khan: Triple H & I Have Made Mistakes With WWE

Nick Khan and Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque have made their share of mistakes as two of WWE’s most powerful individuals, and they’re not afraid to make more. While speaking to Stephanie McMahon on What’s Your Story? podcast, Khan shared his take on making mistakes, and learning what went wrong.

“Triple H and I make mistakes in business every day. The good thing is we have each other. We can say, ‘Hey, I think I messed this up. What do you think?’ And if one of us says, ‘Yeah, maybe that wasn’t the best move,’ then we think of another way. We try that.“

Khan stopped short of naming some of the mistakes he and WWE’s Chief Content Officer have made. Instead, he further reflected on being open to making mistakes, as long as one realizes that an error in judgment has been made.

“We’re going to make mistakes—failure is part of learning But if it’s a mistake, it’s on me, not on you. If it’s a win, it’s on you. If we fail at something, it’s 100% my responsibility. If we succeed, it’s everyone else’s success. That’s just how I like to lead.”

Whatever mistakes Khan and Levesque have made, it hasn’t stopped either man from bringing WWE to the heights of its market success. With WWE events regularly shattering records, whatever the pair are doing is clearly working, despite any mistakes along the way.