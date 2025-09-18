“Night Patrol” Movie Featuring CM Punk Receives Release Date

The theatrical release date has been officially announced for the new film “Night Patrol,” which features an appearance by CM Punk. Following the movie’s premiere at the Fantastic Fest film festival, it was revealed that the Ryan Prows-directed picture will be released in theaters on Friday, January 16, 2026.

The film adds another significant credit to Punk’s growing acting resume, which includes roles in films such as “Rabid,” “Girl on the Third Floor,” and “Jakob’s Wife,” as well as a recurring role in the wrestling-themed television series “Heels.”

“Night Patrol” is a crime thriller with the following synopsis: An LAPD officer must put aside his differences with the area’s street gangs when he discovers a local police task force is harboring a horrific secret that endangers the residents of the housing projects he grew up in.

The film features a talented cast alongside Punk, including Jermaine Fowler, Justin Long, RJ Cyler, Freddie Gibbs, YG, Flying Lotus, Dermot Mulroney, Jon Oswald, and Nicki Micheaux. While his new movie now has a release date, Punk’s immediate focus is on this Saturday’s WWE WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event. He will team with his wife, the returning AJ Lee, to take on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team match.