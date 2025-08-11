Nikki Bella Admits Being Surprised By Becky Lynch’s John Cena Line

Nikki Bella has responded to the “insane burn” she received from Becky Lynch on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, where Lynch brought up Bella’s past breakup with John Cena. In a surprising reaction, the WWE Hall of Famer said she “actually loves it.”

On the latest episode of the Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki discussed the promo, which many fans and media outlets have called the “best burn of the year.” Despite the personal nature of the comments, she is embracing the moment.

“What’s crazy is people are calling it the best promo of the year. Becky burned me, lit me up, and everyone’s saying it’s the best burn of the year,” Nikki said. “It’s wild how much media it’s gotten — but these are the moments we want, right? That burn was funny because I actually love it.”

Nikki revealed that her “Bella Army” of fans has been sending her comeback lines, and she is saving them for the right moment. She also teased that the personal nature of the feud might force her to revert to her old heel persona.

“Being in this underdog spot is exciting — the only expectation is to show up, give my best, impress the crowd, and fight for it,” she said. “Someone else wrote, ‘I need Nikki to bring back her heel Divas champ vibe.’ Just keep watching. That’s all I’m going to say. Just keep watching.”

The heated exchange has set the stage for a major feud between the two multi-time champions on Monday Night Raw. It is expected that the rivalry between Lynch and Bella will build towards a high-profile match at the upcoming Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31. The full conversation can be heard on the latest episode of the Nikki and Brie Show.