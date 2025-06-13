Nikki Bella Reveals Advice From Fellow Veteran Before Raw return

Nikki Bella has revealed the advice she got before her WWE return.

The Hall of Famer talked about her return to WWE programming on this Monday’s Raw on the latest episode of the Bella Twins podcast. She discussed things such as mispronouncing Stephanie Vaquer’s name, why she felt like it was the right time for her return and more.

Speaking about the day itself, Brie asked her sisters about the best advice she got beforehand. Nikki Bella revealed that the advice came from fellow veteran Natalya, who told her to just speak from her heart instead of relying on the script:

“Nattie was the one who like, because she saw me looking at my script and she goes, ‘No, speak from the heart,’ and she went in on this whole thing about speaking from the heart. She’s like, ‘You know what you’re here to say. You don’t need that. You know what you’re here to say and you get to that.’ Nattie’s always the best in that way. She knows us so well.”

Nikki Bella also revealed that Kairi Sane helped her out too. On the Japanese star’s insistence, she prayed to God before going out, asking to be able to connect with fans authentically.

The wrestling veteran’s return was interrupted by current Women’s tag team champion Liv Morgan. Reports suggest Brie Bella is not happy about the same and she is planning her own return soon. You can check out more about it here.