Nikki Bella Advocates for Annual WWE Evolution: ‘Why Not Have One Theme Be All Women?’

Following WWE Evolution 2025’s successful return, Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is advocating for the all-women’s premium live event to become an annual fixture—with a straightforward business argument that goes beyond making history.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show podcast, Bella compared Evolution to WWE’s other themed annual events, making a compelling case for consistency.

“I feel like it becomes a yearly thing, not because it’s about history making. It’s just that it’s fun and different for a PLE. Like how we have the Royal Rumble, how we have SummerSlam, how we have Hell in a Cell, whatever it may be, Survivor Series. A lot of our PLEs have themes. So why not one of the themes be all women?” – Nikki Bella on WWE Evolution

Moving Beyond “History-Making” Narrative

Bella’s perspective represents a shift in how WWE Evolution could be positioned—treating it as themed entertainment rather than a historic statement. “We don’t always have to make it about history making,” she continued, suggesting summer scheduling “before SummerSlam.”

WWE Evolution 2025 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena received positive reviews, featuring seven matches including Naomi’s main event victory where she cashed in Money in the Bank to win the Women’s World Championship.

WWE’s Response and Future Outlook

When asked about annual Evolution during the post-show press conference, Triple H stated WWE would “see what the demand is for it,” leaving the door open without commitment.

The path from 2018 to 2025 faced obstacles. Former wrestler Mickie James revealed WWE officials claimed “women’s wrestling doesn’t make money” and called Evolution 2018 the “lowest-rated pay-per-view ever.” However, Evolution 2025’s positive reception and the growth of WWE’s women’s divisions suggest significant landscape changes.

Sister Support and Future Possibilities

Sister Brie echoed the advocacy, stating she hopes “it becomes a yearly thing.” While absent from Evolution 2025, she’s expressed return interest, potentially adding compelling storylines to future events. The Bella Twins’ fanbase could provide significant promotional value.

As WWE evaluates Evolution 2025’s success, Nikki Bella’s straightforward business case—treating Evolution as themed entertainment rather than historic statement—may prove the most persuasive argument for making the all-women’s showcase an annual tradition.