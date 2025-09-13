Nikki Bella: Asuka Match Shows How The Industry Has Changed

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella battled Asuka during the September 8, episode of WWE Raw, in a match that did far more than showcase two female talents. Speaking on her Nikki and Brie Show podcast, Nikki shared how the match demonstrated how wrestling has changed, allowing older women to demonstrate their skills, in stark contrast to how things used to be.

“When you look at Asuka and I’s match, you have two women in their 40s, moms – this used to only be men they would let at this stage doing things.”

Nikki added that she was “truly honored” to share the ring with Asuka, who recently marked a decade since singing with WWE in September 2015.

Nikki Bella praises Asuka, talks about her match with her, how she prepared for and her dream of wrestling in Japan! ? pic.twitter.com/OSMJ7auYQl — ? (@thebellasfave) September 11, 2025

WWE, and the wider wrestling world has, more so in the past, taken an issue with women growing older. Women in their late 30s and 40s have often been cast aside, while the same isn’t the case for their male counterparts of the same age. Earlier this year, Charlotte Flair told the Players Tribune that this age gap remains an issue.

“There are people in this industry who already consider me old. Nevermind that I’m literally younger than Cody, who is considered the face of the company, and Roman, who is probably our biggest star.”

For Nikki Bella, she is grateful that she was given time in the ring with Asuka, as both women proved that age is often just a number in the ring. While many believe there is still more work to be done, Nikki is ready to prove herself as a mom and as a professional wrestler.