Nikki Bella Match Added To WWE Raw Card

Nikki Bella was a part of the WWE Evolution 2 Premium Live Event, and fans won’t have to wait long to see her back in the ring. On X, WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce shared that the WWE Hall of Famer will be in action during the July 14, episode. Her opponent? The woman who she beefed with at Evolution: Chelsea Green.

???



After a wild weekend in Atlanta, @ScrapDaddyAP previews tonight's #WWERaw that will see new Women's World Champion Naomi address the WWE Universe AND Nikki Bella going one-on-one with @ImChelseaGreen TONIGHT in Birmingham!



? 8ET/5PT on @netflix pic.twitter.com/RryQUmCLxq — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2025

Nikki’s impending return to the ring came as a surprise to many, including Green. On X, the self-professed Hot Mess expressed her surprise.

I did NOT agree to this!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/g1mCZ8D0kv — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 14, 2025

Nikki Bella Vs. Chelsea Green adds to a stacked Raw which will deal with the fallout from WWE Evolution and begin the build to SummerSlam. Stay tuned to SEScoops for all the latest from Raw.