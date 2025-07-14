Nikki Bella Royal Rumble Return 2025
Photo: WWE
Nikki Bella Match Added To WWE Raw Card

by Thomas Lowson

Nikki Bella was a part of the WWE Evolution 2 Premium Live Event, and fans won’t have to wait long to see her back in the ring. On X, WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce shared that the WWE Hall of Famer will be in action during the July 14, episode. Her opponent? The woman who she beefed with at Evolution: Chelsea Green.

Nikki’s impending return to the ring came as a surprise to many, including Green. On X, the self-professed Hot Mess expressed her surprise.

Nikki Bella Vs. Chelsea Green adds to a stacked Raw which will deal with the fallout from WWE Evolution and begin the build to SummerSlam. Stay tuned to SEScoops for all the latest from Raw.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

