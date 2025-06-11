Nikki Bella Confirms WWE Raw Return

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has confirmed she will be back on Monday Night RAW next week in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as her new feud with Liv Morgan heats up.

Bella made her return to WWE this past Monday to promote the upcoming all-women’s Evolution 2 premium live event. Her appearance was cut short when she was attacked and laid out by Liv Morgan.

In a new Instagram post, Nikki referenced the attack and Morgan’s insult that she was just a “reality show diva.”

The confrontation has seemingly set the stage for a major match between the two at Evolution 2 on July 13. Nikki’s confirmation that she will be on RAW next week indicates that the build to their high-profile encounter will continue.

Bella was the main event attraction for the first-ever WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 28, 2018. Bella, with Brie in her corner, challenged Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women’s Championship. After a competitive match, Rousey forced Nikki to submit to her signature armbar to retain the title.