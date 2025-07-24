Nikki Bella Continues To Tease The Return Of Brie Bella

Nikki Bella has once again added fuel to the fire regarding a potential WWE return for her twin sister, Brie Bella. In a new interview, Nikki teased that fans should keep watching because they “never know when Brie Mode will show up.”

Speaking with Access Hollywood, Nikki addressed the fan speculation about a Bella Twins reunion. She made it clear that she believes it will happen at some point.

“I do think Brie will be there at some point. I mean, how do we not have Brie Mode back, how do the Bella Twins not grace that WWE ring, right?” Nikki said. “A lot of people want her back, the internet is loud about it, the Bella Army. What I keep telling people is keep tuning in and you never know when Brie Mode will show up.”

Nikki has been in the middle of a comeback run this summer, while her sister has remained at home with her family. In a recent episode of their podcast, Brie stated that she was “yearning” to be at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view but that she felt it was currently “Nikki’s time” to be in the spotlight.

While Nikki continues to tease a reunion with her sister, she has recently formed a new partnership on Monday Night Raw. On the July 14th episode, Nikki was saved from a 3-on-1 attack by Stephanie Vaquer. The show ended with the two showing mutual respect, suggesting a new alliance is forming on the red brand, which could complicate a potential Bella Twins reunion.