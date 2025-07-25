Nikki Bella Credits Becky Lynch Friendship as Best Part of Happy Gilmore 2 Experience

Nikki Bella has revealed that forming a close friendship with Becky Lynch during the filming of Happy Gilmore 2 was the most rewarding aspect of her Hollywood experience, despite disappointment over her scenes being cut from the final Netflix release.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, the former WWE Women’s Champion explained how she and Lynch bonded during the three-week filming period, something that hadn’t happened during their WWE careers.

“Becky and I in those three weeks just became so close. And she’s just become such a good friend. I’ve taken that away from it [Happy Gilmore]. More than anything, to get that strong friendship out of it was so worth it. I love… And I told her how grateful I am always for her love, support, and advice.” – Nikki Bella

However, Bella’s experience wasn’t without disappointment. She revealed that all her speaking scenes were cut from the final film, discovering this harsh reality while watching the premiere.

“All my talking stuff got cut. It’s not just me, it’s the whole group of people I filmed with. The majority of our funny scenes got taken out.” – Nikki Bella

Both WWE legends appear as spectators in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2, which premiered on Netflix July 25. Despite the editing disappointment, Bella emphasized that her newfound friendship with Lynch made the entire experience worthwhile.