Nikki Bella Defends Divas Era: ‘We Were Empowered!’

Nikki Bella is proud to be known as a WWE Diva, even if the promotion has distanced itself from such terminology. While many see the ‘Divas Era’ as a dark chapter in women’s wrestling, Nikki shared her take during the What Do You Wanna Talk About podcast:

“Not only are we intelligent, but we get to have a beauty that men don’t have, and we could use that as power. And that’s what I always looked at as the Divas, is they had it all. They had empowerment, they had inspiration, there was motivation, and then they had beauty, and they used that as their strength.”

Today, WWE’s focus on its female talent is less on being sexy and more on what they can do in the ring. Nevertheless, some of WWE’s women today found their inspiration watching Nikki, her sister, and other WWE Divas.

“A lot of the girls were like, especially NXT girls were talking to me today, and I was telling them about connection and all that.”

Nikki, the longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion in history, recently returned to WWE, and is proving to be ‘Fearless’ against a new generation of talent. While the days of being labelled a diva are well and truly over, Nikki won’t shy away from her ‘Divalicious’ identity.