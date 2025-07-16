Nikki Bella Explains Awkward Finish To Raw Match

Nikki Bella has explained why the finish to her Raw match did not look as smooth as it should have.

The WWE Hall of Famer competed in her first singles match in almost 7 years when she went up against Chelsea Green this past Monday. The ending of the bout was a little awkward as Nikki looked to pick up her opponent faceside up. She then changed her mind and hit a different kind of slam to get the pinfall victory over the former US champion.

The wrestling veteran explained her actions during the Raw recap. Nikki Bella revealed that she completely forgot what she was supposed to do and picked Chelsea up like she used to for her old Rack Attack finisher:

“What’s crazy is everyone kept telling me backstage ‘it’s going to be like riding an old bike.’ Well, yeah, it was like riding such an old bike that I went and put Chelsea up in my old Rack Attack that broke my neck. And what was weird is I haven’t hit that since 2016.”

I Never Did That: Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella mentioned how it was the same finisher that led to her neck injury and she quickly had to stop herself from doing it:

“So it was weird that I naturally turned her and put her up. And the slight second I go, ‘this is what broke my neck.’ Even when I came back from my broken neck, I never did that. I never once did that. She just was like, ‘are you okay?’ But that was very wild to me… We have these moments where we’re not perfect. still got the victory, and that is what counts.”

The former Divas Champion was attacked by the Secret Hervice after her victory. Stephanie Vaquer then came out of make the save for Bella. It’s unknown if Nikki will be sticking around but this angle does leave the door open for a potential SummerSlam rivalry.