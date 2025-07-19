Nikki Bella Says Happy Gilmore 2 Wil Surpass Original, Teases Twist

Happy Gilmore 2 will land on Netflix later this month, and fans are in store for a major plot twist, according to Nikki Bella. Speaking with E! News, the WWE Hall of Famer opened up about her time on set, revealing she had a great time filming her role for the movie.

“The greatest thing ever. He [Adam Sandler] is absolutely amazing. This set was so much fun. I truly am—I mean, I’ve always believed laughter is the best medicine, but it really is.”

Happy Gilmore 2 comes 30 years after the original film which remains a highlight of comedy movies. While the sequel has a tall order to rise to the original, Nikki believes Happy Gilmore 2 won’t just be as good as the original, but surpass it.

“This is going to be even better than the first. And I’m not even saying that ’cause I’m a part of it, but we just could not stop crying, laughing on set. Adam just makes it really comfortable for everyone.”

Looking ahead to the film’s release, Nikki expressed her excitement for fans to see what’s in store, teasing a major twist that hasn’t been shown in the trailers.

“There is a massive part that people are going to be obsessed with. I think it’s so cool that they haven’t really teased it, because you’re going to watch and you’re going to go, ‘Oh, it’s going in this direction.”

In addition to Nikki Bella, Happy Gilmore 2 will also feature fellow wrestling stars MJF and Becky Lynch. With a cast full of big personalities and high expectations, fans will soon find out if the long-awaited sequel can deliver.