Nikki Bella Addresses Heel Turn, Women’s World Title Match Made

During the November 10, episode of WWE Raw, Nikki Bella turned heel by attacking her former ally, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Now, Bella has a chance to win the gold after betraying the popular Superstar.

On the November 17 episode of WWE Raw, Vaquer made her way to the ring for an interview segment, only to be blindsided by Bella. The WWE Hall of Famer thanked Vaquer for reminding her who she is, and said that she didn’t come back to be cheered. Instead, Nikki is back to take what she claims is hers, the WWE Women’s Division.

"Thank you for reminding me who the hell I am."



Nikki Bella will stop at nothing until she gets a Women's World Championship Match… ?@Steph_Vaquer pic.twitter.com/Ou1AEXa6Yp — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025

Nikki demanded a shot at the Women’s World Championship and that match has since been made. The two will battle for the gold at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 on November 29.

? OFFICIAL



SURVIVOR SERIES: WARGAMES



WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP



STEPHANIE VAQUER (C) VS. NIKKI BELLA#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/fgxxigre76 — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) November 18, 2025

Nikki knows all about winning gold at the November Premium Live Event. In 2014, Nikki won the Divas Championship at that year’s Survivor Series, kicking off her record-long reign. Now, Nikki is ready to win gold again, though Vaquer won’t make things easy.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will take place from San Diego, California and will be available through ESPN in the U.S. and Netflix in several international markets. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the upcoming PLE.