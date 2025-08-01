Nikki Bella Suffered Breast Implant Injury During WWE Raw

During the July 28 episode of WWE Raw, Nikki Bella participated in an 8-women tag team match where she sustained a breast implant injury due to Piper’s elbow drop.

“Anyone see that heat spot Monday night? Piper’s elbow drop? Yeah… put the implants right into the ribs. It’s been hard to laugh and cough, but it’s okay, we’re gonna get it fixed one day.” – Nikki Bella, Nikki and Brie Show

“I was in pain but I didn’t want the match to end. I think my implant is stuck in my ribs.” – Nikki Bella, Nikki and Brie Show

Despite being in pain, Bella continued the match and later sought medical attention. This injury has made it difficult for her to laugh or cough, but she’s optimistic about getting it fixed eventually.