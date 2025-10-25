Hall of Famer Set For Match On Monday’s Raw

Nikki Bella will be in action on Raw.

This past Monday’s episode of Raw featured a singles match between Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez and the Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer. Raquel Rodriguez was naturally at the ringside, and she tried to help her tag team partner. In the end, however, Vaquer managed to pick up the victory.

The Judgment Day stars attacked the Women’s Champion after the bout, which led to Nikki Bella making her surprise return to TV. The WWE Hall of Famer sent Rodriguez to the floor before turning her attention on Perez. Stephanie got up at that point as well and the two women then cleaned the house.

WWE then announced on this week’s SmackDown that Bella will in action on Monday, squaring off against Roxanne in a singles match. This isn’t the only match announced for the show as Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair will be defending their tag team titles against Bayley & Lyra Valkyria on Raw as well.

The show on Monday will serve as the go-home episode for the November 1 Saturday Night’s Main Event. Apart from the announced bouts, it will feature a face-off between CM Punk and Jey Uso before their World Championship match. You can check out the updated card for SNME here.