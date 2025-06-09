Nikki Bella Returns to WWE Raw Tonight: What’s Behind Her Comeback

Nikki Bella Returns to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella makes her highly anticipated return to Monday Night Raw tonight, marking her first official WWE appearance since her surprise entry in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble. The former Divas Champion’s comeback has sparked significant speculation about her motivations and what fans can expect from this run.

Why Now?

Bella’s return stems from a renewed passion for wrestling that was reignited during her Royal Rumble appearance. “I really missed it, but I’m in mom mode and things are different now,” Bella said on a recent episode of her Nikki & Brie Show podcast. “The show made me think about how we can come back and do more of a story.”

While emphasizing that neither she nor sister Brie can return full-time due to their current life stages, Bella has expressed openness to special appearances and story-driven programs. Her return coincides strategically with the returns of WWE’s Queen of the Ring tournament and WWE Evolution.

Dream Opponents and Future Plans

Bella has been vocal about wanting to work with the current generation of WWE Superstars, specifically mentioning Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley as dream opponents. “Being in the ring with Bianca Belair, I would love to come back and work with Bianca. I would love to come back and work with Rhea [Ripley]. I’m a huge fangirl of hers,” she revealed.

Potential feuds could involve current stars like Tiffany Stratton, Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez, or Chelsea Green, offering fresh matchups that bridge wrestling’s eras.

What to Expect Tonight

Reports indicate Bella has been training intensively for her return, with fellow wrestler Natalya praising her dedication and in-ring ability. While this appearance may be a one-off or the start of a short-term angle, fans can expect the groundwork to be laid for her next big program.

A Strategic Return

Bella’s comeback represents more than nostalgia—it’s a calculated move to blend star power with current storylines. As someone who helped pave the way for today’s women’s division, her presence offers WWE an opportunity to create compelling intergenerational storylines while showcasing the evolution of women’s wrestling.