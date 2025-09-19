Nikki Bella Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women’s Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has revealed her personal picks for the Mount Rushmore of women’s wrestling, and she used the opportunity to take a direct shot at WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch. The former longest-reigning Divas Champion, who has recently returned to WWE and had been in a feud with Lynch, made her selections during a recent conversation with SportBible.

Before naming her final four, Nikki explained her philosophy on the concept, stating that she believes every era of women’s wrestling is strong enough to warrant its own Mount Rushmore.

“So my Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers are- now this is tough for me because I feel you could actually do a Mount Rushmore in every era of female wrestling. I feel like when you look at all the different eras of from when women’s wrestling started, there’s always an iconic four that have helped build a division or have taken the division to the next evolution of the division growing. So this one’s very hard for me to do, and there’s so many people I want to put on this.”

She then revealed her four picks, which included a direct insult to her current on-screen rival.

“First, so I’m going to try to pick maybe some from different generations. So let’s put on Mae Young for what she did for women’s wrestling and let’s… do Trish Stratus for what she’s done for women’s wrestling. So it’s like another generation, another era. If we’re gonna talk present right now, let’s put up Rhea Ripley for what she’s doing for women’s wrestling. The fourth spot I thought about Becky Lynch, but she doesn’t deserve that. So we’re not gonna put up Becky Lynch and I mean, if she was on there, then I would definitely put my head on there to take over her spot. But I’ll just save that for our title match. Maybe we could battle out who deserves to be on Mount Rushmore. The fourth one I’m going to put on for myself, it would be Nattie Neidhart because to put on someone who comes from a wrestling family, I think how being the only female from the Hart family to do what she’s done, to come from the dungeon, she doesn’t get enough credit for what she’s done for women’s wrestling, but just how she’s carried on legacy and the pressure of that. So I think that definitely deserves a spot on my Mount Rushmore.”