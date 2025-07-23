Nikki Bella Reveals Trump Encounter During WrestleMania Low Point

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella opened up about one of the most surreal moments of her career during a recent appearance on Cody Rhodes’ “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

The trailblazing legend revealed an unexpected encounter with then-President Donald Trump during what she calls her career’s lowest moment – having her WrestleMania match cut at gorilla position.

The Unexpected Presidential Encounter

“I went under the stage just to sit there… I felt the kick on my foot. And I heard, excuse me, young man. And I look up and it is the sitting president of the United States, Donald Trump, who is with his entire family walking by,” Bella recounted to Rhodes, WWE’s top babyface and recent long-term champion.

The incident occurred during a particularly devastating period when Bella and her tag team partner’s highly anticipated WrestleMania match was abruptly canceled moments before they were set to compete.

“That was the worst walk of shame I’ve ever done in my life,” she told Rhodes, describing the emotional aftermath.

Career Low Point Becomes Defining Moment

Bella explained that she retreated under the stage to avoid confronting writers or management while processing her anger and disappointment. The presidential encounter happened as Trump and his family were making their way to participate in the Hall of Fame festivities.

“I literally was like, sorry, excuse me. And I just turned and I’m in full gear. I had, like, my new robe on and everything. Because everyone had new gear, and this was WrestleMania,” she remembered.

Rhodes, who has become one of WWE’s most prominent stars, empathized with the experience, sharing his own feelings from that night.

“I was so angry… that’s the first moment where I was like, I’m out. I am out,” he revealed, though his departure wouldn’t come until years later.

From Setback to Success

The conversation, part of Rhodes’ popular podcast series, highlighted the unpredictable nature of professional wrestling and how career setbacks can lead to unexpected moments. Both wrestlers have since reached the pinnacle of their careers, with Bella making a triumphant return to WWE programming and Rhodes establishing himself as the company’s premier champion.

“I feel like it’s a very large part of the journey,” Bella reflected, demonstrating how even the most devastating professional moments can become meaningful parts of a wrestler’s story.