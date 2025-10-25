Nikki Bella Names Fellow WWE Talent ‘The Heart of Wrestling’

Nikki Bella has revealed which star she considers the heart of wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer talked about her surprise return to Raw this week on the latest episode of her podcast. Bella saved Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer from a beatdown at the hands of Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

During the talk, Nikki mentioned that she brought her son Matteo with her to the WWE tapings for the first time ever. Bella revealed that one of the stars that helped make the visit special for Matteo by playing with him in the ring was Bayley:

“This is the one thing and I know you agree. If I was to be like Brie, name one person who you could define as the heart of wrestling, would it not be her? It would be her. She is not only an incredible human, so kind, happy, like just a really good person, a good soul. Like you feel it.”

The Heart of Wrestling: Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella then offered big praise to Bayley saying that the Hugger is always kind to everyone and she always feels happy around the wrestling veteran. The former champion dubbed the San Jose native as the heart of wrestling:

“You’re always happy around her. She’s always happy to see everyone. She’s kind to everyone. She listens when you talk, great at communicating. But she’s just like the heart of wrestling. She really is. She loves the business. She gives back to the business. She’s a big star in the business. She’s such an incredible wrestler. It’s just like she’s really big in this industry. Always will be.”

After her clash with the Judgment Day stars, Nikki Bella has been announced for a singles match at this Monday’s Raw. You can check out the full card for the show here.