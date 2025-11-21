Nikki Bella Says Current WWE Run Will Be Her Final One

Nikki Bella has confirmed that her current tenure with WWE will be her final run as an active in-ring competitor. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed her recent comeback and her long-term plans. She stated that regardless of how long this current stint lasts, she intends for it to be the conclusion of her wrestling career.

“I know that however long this run is — a year, two years — it will be my last and final, and in our industry you never wanna say never but, I’m just being realistic.”

During the interview, Nikki opened up about the experience of performing without her twin sister, Brie Bella. She admitted that while she has had solo runs in the past, the absence of her sister is noticeable. Nikki wants to have Brie join her before she hangs up her boots for good, noting that it would be fitting for them to finish their careers together.

“It’s hard. It’s always amazing and I’ve had my solo runs so, especially when you’re an identical twin, you’re used to doing so many things together. It’s empowering when you have to do things on your own… I started with her and I wanna end with her. I know everyone wants it and it would be really cool for the fans and as well for this new era, and especially when you turn me heel. I’m only super bad when I got sidekicks. It’s hard, and I hope I at least get to end it with her. Two bad b*tches are way better than one.”

Nikki Bella is scheduled to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 29, 2025.