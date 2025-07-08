Nikki Bella Says Her WWE Comeback “Won’t Be Complete” Without Her Sister

Nikki Bella is back in WWE for an extended run, but she feels her comeback won’t be truly complete until her sister, Brie, is by her side. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on “Live with Kelly and Mark” on Tuesday morning to promote the upcoming Evolution 2 premium live event.

Nikki is set to compete in the Evolution Battle Royal this Sunday, with the winner earning a Women’s Championship match at Clash in Paris. When asked by the hosts if Brie would be joining her in the ring soon, Nikki made her feelings clear.

“Well, she better join me. I mean, it’s the only way I sometimes feel like I can win is if I have her,” Nikki said (H/T to F4Wonline.com). “The fans are speaking really loudly — our Bella Army — they really want Brie back. And I really want her back. I feel like this comeback won’t be complete until the Bella Twins are together. So, it’ll be iconic.”

TMZ Sports reported in June that Brie Bella was in talks for a WWE return, though Brie later claimed she had not been contacted by the promotion. Brie’s last match was in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble.

For now, Nikki is focused on the task at hand: winning the battle royal at Evolution. “I’m obsessed with Paris,” Nikki said. “And so to have a championship match at a really big PLE, it would just be incredible. So, I’ve got to win.”

Nikki’s original plans for Evolution involved a feud with Liv Morgan, but those plans were scrapped after Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder. Now, Nikki’s path to a championship opportunity runs through the battle royal at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta this Sunday, July 13.