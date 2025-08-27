The Bella Twins
Nikki Bella Says The WWE Women’s Locker Room Wants Brie Bella Back

by Andrew Ravens

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is continuing her public push for a WWE return for her twin sister, Brie Bella. Speaking with Rick Ucchino for Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, Nikki discussed her efforts to get her sister back in a WWE ring. She noted that it’s a frequent topic of conversation backstage.

“I keep pushing it. All the women want her back and they keep asking me every week has that decision changed,” Nikki said.

Brie Bella herself recently stated on her podcast that she believes her husband, Bryan Danielson, working for AEW is a “roadblock” to her potential return to WWE. Nikki addressed this, stating her belief that a spouse’s career choice should not be a factor, though she understands the business realities.

“I don’t think legacies should be determined on spouses, but I also understand business,” Nikki said.

Despite the complexities, she expressed optimism that a deal could eventually be worked out. “I do think [WWE is] becoming more and more open to it. I understand it takes time and we just have to figure things out. There’s so much business to figure out, and Brie and I both completely understand that.”

