From Wrestling to Wine: Nikki Bella Talks WWE Life & Motherhood

WWE Nikki Bella has spent tenures in WWE both pre and post-motherhood, and has opened up about how being a parent changed her in the ring. On Cody Rhodes’ What Do You Wanna Talk About podcast, Nikki shared that while she previously sought fame, glory, and championship gold for herself, her focus now is solely on her four-year-old son Matteo.

“I definitely think that everything for sure gets motivated to provide for your child. I think things that you didn’t have in your childhood or your life, like you want to provide for them. It’s so weird to be focused on education, health, like all the things college fund, I do all that, I’m really big with all that.”

One way Nikki is providing for Matteo outside of the ring is as the producer of a range of wines alongside her sister. For Nikki, being able to produce a product she’s passionate about is matched only by the fun she has hosting tastings.

“Lots of wine coming from Brie and I. And then what I’ve really fallen in love with is hosting shows. Yeah, I really love hosting. So I’ve gotten to work with a lot of badass people in the industry.”

Whether she’s in the ring of the vineyard, everything Nikki Bella accomplishes in work today is to benefit her son. With her recent return to the ring, it remains to be seen if more gold is in store for the WWE Hall of Famer.