WWE Veteran Turns Heel On Raw

Nikki Bella has turned to the dark side.

This week’s episode of Raw from John Cena’s hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, featured Stephanie Vaquer defending her Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who teamed with Vaquer for a match against Judgment Day last week, was at the champ’s corner for this bout.

Roxanne Perez tried to run interference in favor of Rodriguez towards the end of the bout, but Nikki Bella cut her off. Stephanie then delivered a Devil’s Kiss and picked up the pinfall victory with a corkscrew moonsault.

Nikki Bella Turns Heel

Perez attacked the Women’s Champion after the bell, leading to Nikki making the save for her tag team partner. After the duo had sent the heels packing, however, Bella blasted Vaquer outta nowhere with the title belt.

The WWE veteran picked up the Women’s Championship and posed with the belt before dropping it on the unconscious body of Stephanie Vaquer. Bella’s final act before heading to the back was tearing off the red top she was wearing, to reveal a black top underneath.

NIKKI BELLA JUST HIT STEPHANIE VAQUER WITH THE WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP!!! ?



WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?! pic.twitter.com/0udLXozCC3 — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2025

With Survivor Series being the next PPV, it’s not hard to imagine that we’ll see these two women squaring off for the title at the upcoming show after tonight’s development.