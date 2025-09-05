Wade Barrett Clarifies Remarks About “Desperate” Nikki Bella

At WWE Clash in Paris, Nikki Bella challenged for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch. Nikki would come up short in her pursuit of gold, and a comment made by Wade Barrett on commentary has stirred some drama.

During the Clash in Paris pre-show, Barrett took issue with Bella calling Becky Lynch desperate to stay at the top. The British wrestler-turned-commentator said that Nikki was “desperate to prove she still has it against this new generation that have changed the game.”

On her Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki addressed the claim she is “desperate.” Nikki said she’d like to have a conversation with Wade, who “avoided me on Monday” at Raw in Paris. Nikki added that Wade avoided making eye contact with her in the hallway.” She later said that the line didn’t bother her, recalling sitting backstage getting ready for her match, hearing Barrett and feeling “I get it.”

Barrett has now responded on X, sharing that he had no idea she felt this way about his line. While Wade is eager to have a conversation with Nikki, he refuted the claim that he avoided her at Raw, calling it “simply not true.”

I had no idea Nicole felt this way, and I’m happy to have this ‘conversation’ any time she likes. I wish she’d brought it up when we said hello to each other at Raw, rather than via her podcast. I don’t understand the avoiding claim at all, simply not true. https://t.co/H7lkgKxkp0 — Stu Bennett ????????? (@StuBennett) September 5, 2025

Time will tell whether the two do indeed have the conversation both sides claim should happen. It’s clear that what Barrett said had an effect on the WWE Hall of Famer, though Wade remains a part of the WWE commentary team.