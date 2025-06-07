Nikki Bella’s WWE Monday Night Raw Return Announced

The June 9, edition of WWE Monday Night Raw will prove to be ‘Fearles’ thanks to the return of Nikki Bella. During WWE Money in the Bank 2025, it was confirmed that Bella will be a part of the upcoming Raw.

NIKKI BELLA RETURNS ON MONDAY NIGHT RAW GET UP BELLA ARMY pic.twitter.com/BcEazsbkIP — kat ?? (@divasfaction) June 8, 2025

There’s no word on what exactly Bella will do at Raw, though many believe it will be connected to the upcoming Evolution 2. Earlier this year, Nikki teased that both she and her sister Brie will be part of the all-women’s event, WWE’s first event of its kind since 2018.

Nikki has made a handful of appearances for WWE in 2025, including at Raw’s debut on Netflix as well as in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match. Now, Nikki is set to return once more, leaving fans excited to see what the longest-reigning Divas Champion has in store.