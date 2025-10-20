Nikki Bella Returns On WWE Raw, Aligns With Stephanie Vaquer

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella made a return during the October 20 episode of WWE Raw, and aligned herself with the top woman of the red brand. During the show, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeated Roxanne Perez. After the match, Perez and Raquel Rodriguez attacked Vaquer.

Nikki Bella then emerged and helped Vaquer fight off the Judgment Day duo. Vaquer and Nikki would nd the segment standing tall and hugged in the ring. Backstage, Nikki said that she wasn’t going to let Perez and Raquel jump Vaquer, calling them sore losers.

While Nikki and Vaquer seemed friendly during Raw, fans online don’t believe this alliance will last. On X, several fans suggested that this is building to a Nikki heel turn and a shot at Vaquer’s Women’s World Championship. Some pointed out how in 2018, Nikki was friendly with then-Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey before turning on her, setting up a title match at that year’s WWE Evolution.

Nikki’s most recent match came in September 2025, when she faced Asuka on Monday Night Raw. Time will tell what’s next for Nikki, but the Hall of Famer certainly looked impressive during her return.