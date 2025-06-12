Nikki Bella Confirms Extended WWE Return, Not A One Off

Nikki Bella made her WWE television return during the June 9th edition of Monday Night Raw and fans can expect to see much more of her. Speaking with PEOPLE, Bella revealed that this comeback won’t be limited to a single appearance, as is often the case with WWE Hall of Famers.

“You’ll definitely see me for a bit,” Bella said. “It’s not a quick in and out.”

The WWE Hall of Famer has not competed inside the ring since her appearance at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Now, with a major storyline unfolding opposite Liv Morgan, fans are eagerly anticipating their upcoming clash at the Evolution 2 Premium Live Event.

Nikki Bella clearly aims to prove she can still perform at a high level. Whether she competes beyond Evolution 2 remains to be seen, but fans can expect plenty from the former Divas Champion.