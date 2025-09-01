Nikki Bella Vows WWE Return Is Just Beginning After Paris Loss

Nikki Bella didn’t leave Paris as the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, but the Hall of Famer is not down and out just yet. Taking to X, Nikki reflected on her match with Becky Lynch. Nikki thanked her ‘Bella Army’ fanbase. While acknowledging that she “fell short,” Nikki vowed that this is “only the beginning” and found beauty that her return has just begun.

There’s nothing like my Bella Army!! ????? Your love and support gets me through it all!! Fell short tonight but the beauty in that is it’s only the beginning. Felt so great being out there like that again! Love you all so much! And Paris cheers or boos you all are such an… — Nikki & Brie (@NikkiAndBrie) August 31, 2025

Nikki battled Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinenal Title, as the Hall of Famer hoped to capture her first championship in wrestling in a decade. While it was Lynch who left Paris with the gold, Nikki’s comments certainly suggest that things are only just getting started.

Lynch would make herself known later in the show as she would prove crucial in Seth Rollins retaining the World Heavyweight Championship. With Nikki’s return far from over and Lynch set to do more with her husband, it remains to be seen if fans could soon see Bella sharing the screen with the top men of Monday Night Raw.