‘It’s A Nightmare’ – Nixon Newell Reflects on Post-WWE Struggles

While some wrestlers go on to big things post-WWE, such as Cody Rhodes and Matt Cardona, others aren’t so fortunate. In a recent interview with Wrestling In Middle, former WWE Superstar Nixon Newell admitted that life after WWE has been far from easy.

“Not great, being honest. Um, severe lack of bookings. Uh, not sure where that’s from… yeah, it’s been slow. Hopefully it picks up soon, ‘cause it’s a nightmare. But hopefully soon it gets better.”

While Newell, fka Tegan Nox, believes things could have gone better, her post-WWE chapter hasn’t been all bad. Newell shared that a return to Attack Pro Wrestling and a showdown with TNA’s Dani Luna have been highlights.

“The bookings that I have done—like, I’ve been home to Attack, which has been phenomenal. Got to wrestle Dani Luna, who’s been on my list for years.”

Newell was cut from WWE for the second time in 2024. While things haven’t gone as she had hoped, she remains positive that things will pick up.