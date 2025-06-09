Tegan Nox
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

‘It’s A Nightmare’ – Nixon Newell Reflects on Post-WWE Struggles

by Thomas Lowson

While some wrestlers go on to big things post-WWE, such as Cody Rhodes and Matt Cardona, others aren’t so fortunate. In a recent interview with Wrestling In Middle, former WWE Superstar Nixon Newell admitted that life after WWE has been far from easy.

“Not great, being honest. Um, severe lack of bookings. Uh, not sure where that’s from… yeah, it’s been slow. Hopefully it picks up soon, ‘cause it’s a nightmare. But hopefully soon it gets better.”

While Newell, fka Tegan Nox, believes things could have gone better, her post-WWE chapter hasn’t been all bad. Newell shared that a return to Attack Pro Wrestling and a showdown with TNA’s Dani Luna have been highlights.

“The bookings that I have done—like, I’ve been home to Attack, which has been phenomenal. Got to wrestle Dani Luna, who’s been on my list for years.”

Newell was cut from WWE for the second time in 2024. While things haven’t gone as she had hoped, she remains positive that things will pick up.

Nixon Newell Slams Injury-Prone Label, Calls Out WWE Treatment
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News