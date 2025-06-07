Nixon Newell Slams Injury-Prone Label, Calls Out WWE Treatment

Nixon Newell, released by WWE in November 2024 after being taken off television earlier that year, has remained active on the independent scene since being cut. In a fiery promo shared to social media, the former Tegan Nox took aim at the claim she is ‘injury prone.’

“Oh hey, it’s me—your favorite ‘injury-prone’ wrestler. Or at least that’s what you guys say, right? I mean, I see the comments you post online. So if you’re gonna keep talking, let’s at least get creative with it, because the jokes? They’re tired. It’s old.”

Newell shared how she has wrestled hurt plenty of times, including once competing with a broken leg and “busted knee.” The Welsh star then took aim at her time in WWE, though avoided mentioning the company by name.

“I was playing a game I couldn’t win. You’re told to speak up and be empowered, but when you actually do, suddenly you’re unprofessional and difficult. So tell me—how is that fair?”

Newell also shed light on the all-too-familiar backstage experience for underutilized talent: long hours in catering, standing by doors. Like many, Newell did her time waiting, only to be told too wait even longer for something real.

“I sat for hours in catering, stood outside doors day after day, only to be told, ‘It’s just not the right time.’ But I’m done waiting. I’m telling you—now is the time. So consider this me knocking. Give me an opportunity.”

With her powerful message, Nixon Newell made it clear she’s ready to carve her own path outside WWE. Whether that leads to another major signing remains to be seen.