No DQ Stipulation Added To Title Match At WWE SummerSlam

A major stipulation has been added to the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam. On tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, it was confirmed that the bout between champion Becky Lynch and challenger Lyra Valkyria will now be a No Disqualification, No Count Out match.

During an in-ring face-to-face segment, Lyra Valkyria laid down the challenge to make their championship match at MetLife Stadium a lawless affair. “The Man” Becky Lynch accepted the new terms without hesitation, setting the stage for a brutal encounter where anything goes.

The challenger, Valkyria, earned her title opportunity by defeating Bayley in a two-out-of-three falls match on last week’s episode of Raw. According to reports, the original plan as of three weeks ago was for Lynch to defend her title against Bayley at SummerSlam. However, the company made a “last-minute pivot” to the match with Valkyria, leaving Bayley off of another major premium live event.

The No DQ stipulation adds another layer of intensity to the women’s championship landscape at SummerSlam. In addition to this bout, the two-night event will also feature Naomi defending the Women’s World Championship in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, and Tiffany Stratton defending the WWE Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill.