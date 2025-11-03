Norman Joel Lewis, Co-Founder of LJN, Dead At 98

Norman Joel Lewis, co-founder of the toy company and video game publisher LGN has sadly passed away. The news was shared by the Book Pro Wrestlers Facebook page, who shared a tribute to Lewis.

LJN was founded by Jack Friedman and funded by Lewis, whose initials would serve as the basis of the company’s name. In 1984, LJN became toy licensee of the World Wrestling Federation. For the next five years, LJN created many toys under its popular ‘WWF Superstars’ range.

For countless fans, the LJN figures was their first taste of recreating wrestling action at home. Decades later, the LJN line remains so iconic, that WWE recently announced that it will be replicating LJN figures with a mixture of modern stars and legends. .

The efforts of Lewis and others helped bring joy to countless wrestling fans, and his influence continues to be felt to this day. We at SEScoops would like to share our condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.