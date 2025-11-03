Normal Joel Lewis
Norman Joel Lewis, Co-Founder of LJN, Dead At 98

by Thomas Lowson

Norman Joel Lewis, co-founder of the toy company and video game publisher LGN has sadly passed away. The news was shared by the Book Pro Wrestlers Facebook page, who shared a tribute to Lewis.

LJN was founded by Jack Friedman and funded by Lewis, whose initials would serve as the basis of the company’s name. In 1984, LJN became toy licensee of the World Wrestling Federation. For the next five years, LJN created many toys under its popular ‘WWF Superstars’ range.

For countless fans, the LJN figures was their first taste of recreating wrestling action at home. Decades later, the LJN line remains so iconic, that WWE recently announced that it will be replicating LJN figures with a mixture of modern stars and legends. .

The efforts of Lewis and others helped bring joy to countless wrestling fans, and his influence continues to be felt to this day. We at SEScoops would like to share our condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

