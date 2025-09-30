Former NWA Champion Appears On WWE RAW As Backstage Extra

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a former champion of the NWA during the September 29, episode of WWE Raw, playing a role outside of the ring. During the show’s opening segment, a confrontation between Asuka, Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley ended with SKY getting misted by Asuka.

Later in the show, SKY was seen backstage getting medical help. Fans familiar with the NWA spotted Ella Envy as one of the medics tending to the former Women’s World Champion.

Envy, real name Madison Hardin, is a four-time former NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion. In 2022, her efforts alongside Kenzie Page saw the duo place #71 in PWI’s ranking of the top 100 tag teams of the year.

BK Westbrook was the other extra during the segment backstage with SKY. Westbrook is a regular on the independent scene and regularly competes for Deadlock Pro Wrestling. Both he and Envy are based in North Carolina, the home of this week’s WWE Raw.

For Envy and Westbrook, their roles on Raw gave the pair a taste of the high-production that is a WWE TV event. With some notable names first appearing as extras in WWE, including Sheamus, Wade Barrett, and Tomasso Ciampa, perhaps these cameo roles will be the start of bigger things for the pair.