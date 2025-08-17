Adriana Rizzo Shares Rehab Update After Torn ACL

WWE NXT’s Adriana Rizzo recently shared that she is out of action after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus. In a new video shared on YouTube, Rizzo tried to keep positive, though admitted that the injury was “pretty traumatic.”

Much of Rizzo’s video was dedicated to showing her rehabilitation ahead of her surgery. While Rizzo is able to walk around and do some exercises, fans shouldn’t expect her back anytime soon.

“I blew out my knee. Bad… Tore my ACL, meniscus and MCL damage, so it’s going to be a while ’til I’m back wrestling, and I’m back doing anything.”

Rizzo’s video spans the weeks after her initial injury. Despite her in-ring return still being a long time off, the NXT Superstar was feeling positve just two weeks after the initial setback.

“The current update is that I feel pretty good. I don’t have any pain or instability. Nothing crazy.”

Rizzo chalked up her tear as a “freak accident” in training, and showed viewers the moment in which this injury occurred. As fans await the return of the 26-year-old Superstar, Rizzo is doing all she can to remain active and positive.