NXT Returns to Michigan and Ohio After 5-Year Absence

WWE has announced three NXT live events across Michigan and Ohio, marking the developmental brand’s first return to these markets in over five years. The tour will span three consecutive nights from October 9-11, 2025.

The tour kicks off Thursday, October 9 at KEMBA Live! in Columbus, Ohio, followed by Friday, October 10 at Detroit’s historic Masonic Temple, and concludes Saturday, October 11 at The Agora Theatre in Cleveland.

The events will showcase NXT’s current championship lineup, including NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, and TNA Champion Trick Williams.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 10 at 10am ET through AXS.com. Wrestling fans can access an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, September 9 at 10am ET using code “WWENXT” on AXS.com, with presale access running until 11:59pm ET the same day.

The announcement represents a significant return for NXT to these Midwest markets, where the brand hasn’t held live events since before 2020.