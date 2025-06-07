NXT Titles Set To Be Defended At Upcoming Indie Show

NXT continues to expand its partnership with brands not owned by the company.

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion announced earlier today that the current NXT Tag Team Champions Tank Ledger & Hank Walker will be returning to the promotion.

The NXT stars will be competing at the ROW show set for the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City, TX next Saturday on June 14.

The show titled ROW Power Shift will see the title holders putting the WWE championships on the line against the duo of Big Luther & Tempo:

Booker T currently serves as an announcer for NXT. So it’s no surprise that the brand sends some their stars to the Hall of Famer’s promotion from time to time.

Just last year we saw top NXT stars such as Lexis King and Roxanne Perez making appearances at ROW shows. Perez has since been called up to the main roster while King remains in the development brand.

This won’t be Hank & Tank’s first appearance for the indie promotion as they’ve previously wrestled for the company on many occasions. The duo even had a run with the ROW tag titles after winning them in December last year.

Though NXT titles being defended at an indie show is still a rare occurrence. They won the belts, defeating Fraxiom at NXT Stand & Deliver over the WrestleMania 41 weekend.