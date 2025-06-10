Mini Tournament Announced For NXT Title Shot At Evolution 2

A new NXT tournament has been announced.

WWE recently confirmed the return of the all-women PPV Evolution. The event was announced for July 13, 2025, and since then, fans have been wondering what the card for the show will look like.

During the latest episode of the Black & Silver show, General Manager Ava confirmed at least one of the bouts for the upcoming PPV. She announced that the NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne will be defending her title at the event.

To determine her opponent, Ava announced sort of a mini-tournament with two rounds. The first-round features four singles matches with the respective winners earning a spot in a #1 contenders fatal four-way match.

? BIG NEWS ?@avawwe_ just announced a series of matches that will determine who challenges @jacyjaynewwe for the NXT Women's Championship at Evolution! ?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ujLHoRR7ks — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2025

NXT Tournament for Women’s Title Shot

The four qualifying matches that are set to take place at next week’s episode of the development show include names such as Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker. The full lineup is as follows:

Lash Legend vs. Kelani Jordan

Zaria vs. Izzi Dame

Thea Hail vs. Jaida Parker

Lola Vice vs. Jordynne Grace

The NXT title match isn’t the only bout that the company is building towards for the upcoming PPV. This week’s episode of Raw featured the WWE return of Nikki Bella. The Hall of Famer cut a promo praising some members of the current roster. Liv Morgan was not happy with being excluded from this list.

She came out to confront the WWE veteran and the whole thing soon turned physical. With Morgan along with her partner Raquel Rodriguez being the reigning Women’s tag team champions, it seems logical that this segment is building towards a tag title match for Evolution against The Bella Twins.