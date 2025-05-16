Oba Femi: “I’m Not A Fan Of Anyone On The Main Roster”

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi is already looking ahead, and when he watches WWE’s main roster shows like Raw and SmackDown, it’s strictly business, not fandom. In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, the dominant champion explained his approach to observing those already at the pinnacle of the sport.

Femi made it clear that watching the main roster is a crucial part of his development and planning for what’s ahead.

“As a student of the game. As a scholar of the sport, I have to watch. I definitely don’t watch from the perspective of a fan anymore. Because let’s be real, a lot of these guys I’m gonna be shoulder-to-shoulder with them in a couple of years, maybe a couple of months.

This shift in perspective is a core part of his formidable mindset. Femi sees himself on an inevitable collision course with WWE’s top stars and is preparing accordingly.