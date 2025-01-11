Odyssey Jones Reappears To Address ‘False Allegations’ Against Him

Odyssey Jones has put himself back in the public eye months after being released by WWE. The once New Day prodigy took to his X account to share a video of himself addressing the situation he sees himself up against and to note that he is now taking bookings.

WWE unceremoniously released Jones in September following domestic abuse allegations just as he was getting ready to be a big factor in the New Day angle. Saturday morning, Jones put himself in the spotlight, giving his reasoning as to why it took so long to address the allegations and thanking God for the strength he was given during this difficult time. Jones made clear that the allegations made against him were false.

“I apologize for taking so long for addressing these false claims, but I had to patiently wait to get an injunction set in place to protect my family, my friends and myself. I am currently taking legal action against that party so I can’t speak too much more on it, but there will be more information to come.”

Jones thanked the WWE for the “amazing opportunity” offered to him, as well as the coaches, the agents and the fans. Jones noted that he is ready to continue his in-ring career in 2025.